Judge halts Wisconsin county rule for apps like Pokemon Go

A judge says a Wisconsin county is likely violating the U.S. Constitution with its requirement that game developers obtain permits for augmented-reality apps like Pokemon Go to be played in parks.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller said in a ruling Thursday that Milwaukee County can't enforce the ordinance for now. The ruling came at the request of Irvine, Calfiornia-based game developer Candy Lab Inc., which is suing to overturn the rule.

Milwaukee County passed the requirement in response to the large crowds that Pokemon Go attracted to one of its parks last summer. Officials say the sudden influx of people left the park trash-ridden.

Candy Lab is developing a game that would be affected by the rule. The county has argued the game is not protected speech under the Constitution.