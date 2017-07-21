Here's Why Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. Stock Is Sinking Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FMSA) sold off on Thursday and were down more than 10% by 2:30 p.m. EDT, after two analysts downgraded the frack-sand producer's stock.

So what

This year has been an abysmal one for investors in Fairmount Santrol Holdings, which is now down 70% after another double-digit sell-off today. Fueling the latest bout of selling is a double dose of analyst downgrades, which are adding insult to injury. One of the downgrades came from Goldman Sachs, which sees more downside ahead for the company. Not only did the bank cut its rating from neutral to sell, but it slashed its price target all the way from $11 to $2 per share. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse threw in the towel by cutting its rating from outperform down to neutral. Incidentally, that wasn't the only frack-sand producer it downgraded today.

Driving these downgrades is the view that Fairmount Santrol's financial results will remain under pressure. First of all, oil prices are about $10 a barrel below what the industry expected this year, which will likely lead to fewer wells getting completed than anticipated, curbing demand growth for frack sand. Meanwhile, Fairmount Santrol's rivals have announced three new sand mines in Texas to supply the red-hot Permian Basin. That puts the company at a disadvantage, since it costs an extra $40 to $60 per ton to bring its sand in from Wisconsin by train. That one-two punch will likely result in lower volumes and pricing for the company in the near term.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Investors expected that Fairmount Santrol's margins would expand this year as volumes and prices recovered along with oil prices. Instead, oil has fallen, which will likely result in weaker frack-sand demand later this year. Worse yet, the industry is expanding capacity, and those mines are right in the heart of the Permian, which gives them a competitive advantage over Fairmount's mines. That could have a significant impact on its margins, which could send the stock price even lower in the months ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Fairmount Santrol Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fairmount Santrol Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 6, 2017



Matt DiLallo has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.