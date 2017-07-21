German minister compares Turkey with communist East Germany

Germany's finance minister is comparing Turkey with communist East Germany after his government toughened its stance toward Ankara following the jailing of a human rights activist.

The government a day earlier told German citizens traveling to Turkey to exercise caution and threatened to withhold backing for investments.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Friday's edition of Bild newspaper that Turkey is now arresting people arbitrarily and failing to comply with minimum consular standards.

He was quoted as saying: "It reminds me of how things used to be in East Germany. It was clear to anyone who traveled there: if something happens to you, no one can help you."

Schaeuble added that if Turkey doesn't stop playing "games," Germany will have to tell people: "You travel to Turkey at your own risk."