Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, July 24

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for June, 10 a.m.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

TUESDAY, July 25

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for May, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for July, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

BERLIN — Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a key indicator for Europe's biggest economy.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, July 26

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases new home sales for June, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and economic forecast due at 2:00 p.m.; press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

The Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

The Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Whole Foods Market Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, July 27

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases durable goods for June, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

LONDON — Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell reports second-quarter earnings.

LONDON — Pharmaceutical giant GSK reports second-quarter earnings.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens

Altria Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Comcast Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

FRIDAY, July 28

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.