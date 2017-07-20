Visa Shares Tick Higher After Earnings Top Street Estimate

Visa Inc. shares rose in the extended session Thursday after the bank card processing company topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Visa shares rose 1.6% to $99.65 after hours, following a 0.1% slip during the regular session. The company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of 86 cents per Class A share on revenue of $4.57 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 81 cents a share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
