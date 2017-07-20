Square Adds Shake Shack CEO To Board Of Directors

Randy Garutti, chief executive of Shake Shack , has joined Square Inc.'s board of directors, Square announced Thursday. Garutti has been chief executive at Shake Shack since April 2012. He joins Square Chief Executive Jack Dorsey and other board members including investors Mary Meeker and David Viniar and economist Larry Summers. "His passion for acting small while getting big is directly aligned with Square's principles, and we're excited to have him on the team," Dorsey said in the press release. Shares of Square were up less than 1% after hours Thursday. Square shares have gained 49% in the past three months, compared with the S&P 500's gain of 5%.
