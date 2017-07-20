Rosneft In Talks With PDVSA To Swap Citgo Stake For Fuel Supply: Reuters

Russia's state-owned Rosneft is in talks with Petroleos de Venezuela SA to swap Rosneft's collateral stake in U.S.-based Citgo, which is owned by the Venezuelan oil and gas firm, for a fuel-supply deal and stakes in Venezuela-based oil and natural-gas fields, Reuters reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the negotiations. Rosneft received 49.9% of the equity in PDVSA subsidiary Citgo Petroleum Corp. late last year as collateral for a $1.5 billion loan to PDVSA. Reuters reported that two sources with knowledge of the negotiations said the move would avoid complications from U.S. sanctions.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.