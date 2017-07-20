Protesters greet Speaker Ryan at Massachusetts stop

Protesters are rallying outside a New Balance sneaker factory in Massachusetts where U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to talk about Republican plans for tax reform.

The rally is taking place across from the factory in a historic mill building in Lawrence along the Merrimack River.

More than 100 demonstrators are holding signs and chanting slogans criticizing Republican efforts to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law.

The crowd is chanting: "Health care for all" and "No hate. No fear. Paul Ryan is not welcome here."

Some are holding signs reading: "Shame on you Paul Ryan," ''Care not chaos," and "Hands off my health care."

Thursday's rally was organized by the Massachusetts chapter of the Service Employees International Union, which represents health care workers.