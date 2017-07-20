Kala Pharmaceuticals Prices IPO At $15 a Share

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Thursday it has priced its initial public offering at $15 a share. The company sold 6 million shares to raise $90 million in a deal underwritten by J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities, with Wedbush PacGrow acting as co-manager. The company is developing treatments for inflammation and pain after eye surgery and for temporary relief of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, with both currently in late-stage trials. The stock will start trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "KALA."
