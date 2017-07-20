IAC's Video Platform Vimeo Promotes Anjali Sud To CEO

Online video platform Vimeo, owned by InterActiveCorp. said on Thursday it's appointed Anjali Sud as the company's new chief executive officer. Sud, previously general manager of Vimeo's flagship creator business, takes over for IAC CEO Joey Levin, who was serving as interim CEO at Vimeo. Sud has been with the company since 2014, and prior to that held various e-commerce and media positions at Amazon.com Inc. and Time Warner Inc. . Shares of IAC have gained more than 66% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 index is up more than 10% in the same time.
