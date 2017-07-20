FDA Approves First MRI Device For Neonatal ICUs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it has approved the first magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) device for neonatal brain and head imaging that can be used in neonatal intensive care units. "Although we can use traditional MRI scanners to image neonates, taking babies outside of the neonatal intensive care unit to MRI suites presents great challenges," said Vasum Peiris, chief medical officer for the pediatrics and special populations at FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. "Having a system in the neonatal intensive care enables safer imaging for this vulnerable patient population." The approval was granted to the private company Aspect Imaging Ltd.
