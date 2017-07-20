European Central Bank Leaves Rates Unchanged; Focus On Draghi

The European Central Bank, as expected, left interest rates unchanged Thursday while reiterating its plan to buy 60 billion euros of government bonds and other assets each month through December, "or beyond, if necessary." Investors are expected to focus on ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference for clues to when the bank might begin to taper and wind down its asset purchase program. Draghi's news conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Frankfurt time, or 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.