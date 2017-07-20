Elon Musk Says He Has Verbal Approval For Tunnel That Would Cut N.Y.-to-D.C. Commute To 29 Minutes

Elon Musk's Boring Co. has received verbal government approval to build an underground hyperloop that would carry a passenger from New York to Washington, D.C., in just 29 minutes, the Tesla Inc. CEO and SpaceX founder tweeted Thursday. The bored tunnel would link New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, he tweeted. The Boring Co. is an infrastructure and tunneling company that Musk founded in 2016 with the goal of building transportation tunnels to dramatically cut travel times. The company is working toward building a tunnel from Los Angeles International Airport to Culver City, Santa Monica, Westwood and Sherman Oaks. Musk also has discussed with Chicago city officials a tunnel through which passenger carriages could travel at 125 mph between O'Hare International Airport and the downtown Loop.
