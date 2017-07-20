EIA Reports a Slightly Smaller-than-expected Rise In U.S. Natural-gas Supplies

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 28 billion cubic feet for the week ended July 14. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts forecast a build of 31 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 2.973 trillion cubic feet, down 299 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 141 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. August natural gas was up 4 cents, or 1.3%, from Wednesday's settlement to $3.106 per million British thermal units. It was little changed from its pre-data levels.
