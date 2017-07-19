Sony's (NYSE: SNE) turnaround effort seems to be proceeding successfully due to strong performance from its imaging, gaming, and music businesses, and it looks like the company's comeback momentum could continue thanks in large part to the Internet of Things (IoT)

Continue Reading Below

Click through the presentation below for a look at what Sony is up to in the IoT space and what these initiatives could mean for its business.

10 stocks we like better than Sony

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sony wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2017



Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Understanding Sony's Internet-of-Things Story in 10 Slides from The Motley Fool











Keith Noonan has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.