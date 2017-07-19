Trump Jr., Kushner, Manafort To Testify In Russia Probe Next Week

White House adviser Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will testify on Capitol Hill next week as part of investigations into Russian meddling in the November election. Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, will testify in a closed-door session of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday, ABC News first reported late Wednesday. Kushner's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, confirmed he would appear, saying Kushner "is prepared to voluntarily cooperate and provide whatever information he has on the investigations to Congress." Separately, Reuters on Wednesday reported Trump Jr. -- the president's eldest son -- and Manafort, who quit the campaign last August, will publicly testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. All three were said to be at a meeting with a Russian lawyer and a number of others last June in an effort to obtain damaging information on Hillary Clinton.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.