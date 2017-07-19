Sen. McCain Diagnosed With Aggressive Brain Cancer

Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to a release from his office. The Arizona senator underwent a procedure last Friday, July 14, to remove a tumor above his left eye at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. According to the statement, the 80-year-old politician is "reviewing further treatment options," which may include "a combination of chemotherapy and radiation." His office said that the senator "appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days" since his operation. Reports indicate that he is doing well after his surgery last week. It is unclear when the lawmaker will be able to return to his Capitol Hill duties.
