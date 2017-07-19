On Our Radar

Potential Scripps Networks, Discovery Merger Could Be Coming At Just The Right Time, Analyst Says

By Trey Williams Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Shares of Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. were up 14% during intraday trade on Wednesday, after a Wall Street Journal report Tuesday night that the media company was in talks to merge with Discovery Communications Inc. . Shares of Discovery were up nearly 4%. The potential tie-up not only makes sense, but could be coming at just the right time, according to MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler. A Scripps acquisition would give Discovery increased relevance and scale, and would be beneficial to Scripps shareholders, Handler wrote in a note to investors. "The possible acquisition of Scripps should prove beneficial for Discovery, and create a company with revenue of roughly $10.5 billion and EBITDA of more than $4 billion," Handler wrote. "The timing of this potential transaction could be coming at a good time for Scripps, which is seeing erosion in its ratings trends, especially with HGTV, while investment spending for new initiatives remains elevated." Shares of Discovery are down nearly 2% in the year to date, while Scripps shares have gained more than 16% in the year and the S&P 500 index has gained more than 10%.

