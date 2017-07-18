Workers at Fiat plant in Serbia demand higher wages

Several hundred striking workers from Fiat's factory in Serbia have marched to demand higher wages.

The workers marched Tuesday to the City hall in the central town of Kragujevac, where the Fiat factory is located, and urged the president and government to intervene in a dispute that's seen them on strike for more than two weeks.

The Italian carmaker owns two-thirds of the local subsidiary while the Serbian government owns the remainder.

Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has urged the workers to end their strike and says the government cannot guarantee a pay rise.

Officials have warned the strike is hurting Serbia's economy which relies heavily on foreign investors.

The factory in Kragujevac once produced the boxy Yugo cars, which are generally remembered as being of a low quality.