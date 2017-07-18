U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Goldman Sachs Results

U.S. stocks fell in early trading on Tuesday, following disappointing results from Goldman Sachs that raised concerns about how strong the upcoming earnings season could turn out to be. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, or 47 points, to 21,583, and Goldman was the biggest drag on the blue-chip average, falling 1.1%. The S&P 500 ost 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,455, with the financial sector down 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 12 points lower to 6,302, a decline of 0.2%. On the upside, Netflix Inc. gained 8.7% and hit a record a day after it reported larger-than-expected subscriber growth. Despite the declines on the day, major indexes continue to trade within striking distance of record levels.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.