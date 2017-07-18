On Our Radar

UnitedHealth Profit Rises Above Expectations While Sales Grew In Line

By Tomi Kilgore Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. erased earlier premarket gains to trade down 0.5% Tuesday, after the health care coverage giant reported second-quarter profit that beat expectations while sales were in line. Net profit increased to $2.28 billion, or $2.32 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $1.81 a share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $2.46, above the FactSet consensus of $2.38. Revenue rose to $50.05 billion from $46.49 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus of $50.03 billion. Premium revenue rose to $39.6 billion from $36.4 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $39.4 billion, while products revenue fell to $6.4 billion from $6.6 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $6.7 billion. Services revenue of $3.8 billion, up from $3.3 billion a year ago, topped expectations of $3.7 billion. For 2017, the company raised its adjusted EPS outlook to $9.75 to $9.90 from $9.65 to $9.85. The stock has rallied 16.4% year to date through Monday, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has climbed 15.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 9.5%.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.