Netflix Stock Rally Puts Nasdaq On Pace For Longest Win Streak In 2 Years

The Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday was on track to book its longest streak of gains in more than two years, highlighting a steady climb for the tech-centric benchmark, and popular trades like Netflix, as it nears a fresh record. Most recently, the Nasdaq was bouncing around but if it closes in the green, it will mark its longest string of gains, at eight sessions in a row, since the 10-session period ended Feb. 24, 2015, according to the WSJ Market Data Group. The gauge had been wrestling with an extended downturn in technology shares since June 8, when the sector began a monthlong slump amid fears the high-flying group, including names like Facebook Inc. , Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. , Netflix Inc. , and Alphabet-parent Google Inc. , were rising too far, too fast. However, those companies and the tech benchmark has been recently rebounding from its June lows, with a recent batch of second-quarter earnings from Netflix helping to bolster sentiment in those growth stocks. Overall, the Nasdaq Composite was trading flat but has an all-time closing high above 6,321 in sight, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 0.5%, pressured by a slump in shares of Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth Group Inc. , while the S&P 500 index also was off 0.2%. The popular tech-focused, exchange-traded Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF also was trending higher and facing its own eight-session streak, as were the PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 , which is designed to mimic the performance of the large-cap Nasdaq-100 index .

