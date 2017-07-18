MGM Will Acquire TV Assets Of 'Vanderpump Rules' Producer Evolution Media

The TV production and distribution arm of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer said on Tuesday it's acquiring the assets of unscripted TV producer Evolution Media. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Evolution Media's roster of shows include hit reality shows such as "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Vanderpump Rules," which air on Comcast Corp.-owned NBCUniversal's Bravo. After the deal, the company will operate as Evolution Media, an MGM company, and founder and Chief Executive Douglas Ross will become the company's president. "Doug and [Alex Baskin, president of programming and development] have been creating and producing hit series for decades," said MGM TV head Mark Burnett in a statement. "These guys have talent and drive and will help our MGM Television 'hit machine' to continue to grow and grow." MGM hopes the acquisition will enhance its current roster of series, which include "Survivor" on CBS Corp. , "The Voice" on NBC, "Shark Tank" on Walt Disney Co.-owned ABC and "The Handmaid's Tale" distributed by Hulu -- a joint venture from Disney, Comcast, 21st Century Fox Inc. and Time Warner Inc. .
