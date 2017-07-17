Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Files For IPO Of Up To $30 Million

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., which calls itself a provider of video content that aims to bring out the best in the human spirit, said Monday it has filed for an initial public offering to raise up to $30 million. The company has applied to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CSSE." HCFP/Capital Markets LLC, The Benchmark Company LLC and Weild & Co. are joint bookrunners on the deal, which is structured as a Regulation A+ Tier II offering. Shares are available for purchase online at CSSEntertainment.com/Invest, the company said.
