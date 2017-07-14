Trump administration again suspends a part of Cuba embargo

The Trump administration is suspending for another six months a provision of the U.S. embargo on Cuba.

The State Department says it has told Congress that it will keep suspending a provision of the Helms-Burton Act that deals with property seized from Americans. The provision lets Americans use U.S. courts to sue non-American companies that operate and deal with property confiscated after Fidel Castro's revolution.

It's the latest sign that President Donald Trump is not fully reversing President Barack Obama's opening of relations with Cuba. Last month Trump announced he was rolling back some changes, but he left others in place.

The law has been in place since 1996. Recent U.S. presidents have repeatedly suspended the lawsuit provision for six months at a time.