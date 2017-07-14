Honda unveils new Accord as midsize cars fall out of favor

The latest version of Honda's popular Accord midsize car is lower, wider, lighter and sleeker than its predecessor, and the company says it's faster and handles better. But no matter how nice it looks, it'll be a tough sell with U.S. buyers who are migrating by the thousands from sedans to SUVs and trucks.

Honda is hoping the new Accord will reverse the car's sales decline. Through June, sales had dropped 5.5 percent compared with last year. Sales of all midsize cars combined fell nearly 18 percent during the first half of the year.

The new Accord unveiled Friday is just under an inch lower than the outgoing model. It's also up to 176 pounds lighter.

Honda didn't release the price, gas mileage or exact sale date.