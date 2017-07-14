EU tells Serbia to stick to reforms for potential membership

European Union chief Donald Tusk says Serbia needs to stick to good governance and anti-corruption reforms as part of its drive to become an EU member, but couldn't promise a fixed timeframe for joining.

After talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday, Tusk said that any timing will depend on how fast Belgrade can push through reforms.

Tusk said, however, that the ultimate goal was clear with "the end game of the dialogue and Serbia's reform efforts is full membership."

Vucic acknowledged that for the time being, with the EU still regrouping in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the bloc, "it is not possible to get an exact date."

Serbia started its accession talks three years ago.