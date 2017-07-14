70-year-old YouTube hit redefining beauty in South Korea

One of South Korea's hottest YouTube stars is a 70-year-old grandmother whose cool, undaunted style and hilarity are a breath of fresh air in a social media universe that exalts youth and perfect looks.

Continue Reading Below

Park Markrye's videos are all about showing off her wrinkles and her elderly life in the raw. Young South Koreans find her so funny and adorable that big companies like Samsung Electronics and Lotte are banking on her popularity.

Despite her new life as a celebrity, she still gets up before dawn to run her diner.

Park isn't exactly the most stylish beauty icon, but South Koreans love watching her give make-up tutorials, reunite with an old friend or try pasta for the first time in her life on her "Grandma's Diary" YouTube videos.