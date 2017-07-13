U.S. Stocks Edge Higher In Early Trade

U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Thursday, with the main indexes hovering near record levels a day after dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen encouraged investors to dive back into the stock market. The S&P 500 was up by a point, or less than 0.1%, to 2,444. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 21,530. The Nasdaq Composite index ticked 3 points, or less than 0.1%, higher to 6,265. Among early movers, Target Corp. jumped after raising sales and profit outlooks for the second quarter.
