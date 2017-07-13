WATCH: House Speaker Paul Ryan holds weekly press conference

On Our Radar

U.S. Stocks Edge Higher In Early Trade

By Anora Mahmudova Markets MarketWatch Pulse

U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Thursday, with the main indexes hovering near record levels a day after dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen encouraged investors to dive back into the stock market. The S&P 500 was up by a point, or less than 0.1%, to 2,444. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 21,530. The Nasdaq Composite index ticked 3 points, or less than 0.1%, higher to 6,265. Among early movers, Target Corp. jumped after raising sales and profit outlooks for the second quarter.

