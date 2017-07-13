WATCH: Trump, French President Macron hold press conference

Police clash with ex-workers at Argentine PepsiCo plant

Markets Associated Press

Police walk past a wall with a spray-painted message that reads in Spanish: "No to the closure, reinstate the workers now!â, outside the PepsiCo plant on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Hundreds of police and security agents clashed Thursday with former PepsiCo employees after resisting eviction from the plant. Workers had occupied the plant after PepsiCo closed the plant last month for logistical reasons. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina –  Hundreds of police and security agents in riot gear are clashing with former employees at a recently closed PepsiCo plant in Argentina.

More than 500 people lost jobs when PepsiCo closed the plant in the outskirts of Buenos Aires last month, citing logistical reasons. Workers have been occupying the plant since then.

Clashes between police and protesters have broken out during Thursday's eviction. The former workers set up barricades of stones and wooden crates. Police wielding batons and shields responded with pepper spray.

Journalists have seen at least five people detained.