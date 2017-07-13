Hawaii Judge Loosens Travel Ban To Allow Grandparents, Other Relatives

A federal judge in Hawaii ordered a loosening of President Donald Trump's travel ban late Thursday, ruling that the Trump administration's interpretation of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling is too narrow. Judge Derrick K. Watson said grandparents and other close relatives -- such as in-laws, aunts and uncles -- traveling from the six affected countries, all of them predominantly Muslim, are exempt from the ban, for now. Last month, the Supreme Court reinstated most of the travel ban, allowing only those with "bona fide" family ties to enter the U.S. By the administration's interpretation of that, only travelers with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son- or daughter-in-law or sibling in the U.S would be admitted.
