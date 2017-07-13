Dow Industrials Nabs Record As Techs Gain For Fifth Day

The Dow industrials closed at a second record in as many sessions Thursday as tech stocks pushed higher for a fifth day as Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen reiterated a dovish stance in her second day of congressional testimony. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher for a third-straight day, rising 20.95 points, or 0.1%, to finish at record 21,553.09, with shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. , Apple Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. leading blue chips higher with more than 1% gains. The S&P 500 index rose 4.58 points, or 0.2%, to close at 2,447.83, with financials, energy and tech shares leading the benchmark higher. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 13.27 points, or 0.2%, at 6,274.44, for a fifth day of gains.
