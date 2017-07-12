Trump Hotels discloses data breach at 14 properties

Trump International Hotels Management LLC said late on Tuesday a data breach at a service provider compromised card payment details at 14 of its properties.

The compromised information included payment card numbers and card security codes for some of the hotel chain's reservations processed through service provider Sabre Corp's central reservation system, according to a notice on the Trump Hotels' website. (http://bit.ly/2teHYg3)

The breach is part of a cyber attack on Sabre's systems disclosed in May. Saber's reservation systems are used by nearly 32,000 properties worldwide.

Saber informed Trump Hotels about the current breach at its properties including Trump Las Vegas and Trump Chicago on June 5, according to the notice.

The breach did not affect Trump Hotels' own systems, according to the notice. This was the third involving the hotel chain since May 2015.

The company, formerly led by U.S. President Donald Trump, agreed to pay $50,000 last year in a settlement over data breaches that exposed 70,000 credit card numbers and other personal information.

Saber's investigation found that the unauthorized party first accessed reservation information on Aug. 10, 2016. The last unauthorized access was on March 9.

Trump Hotels could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)