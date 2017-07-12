Grain lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for July delivery was 1.62 cents lower at $5.3420 a bushel; July corn was down 6 cents at $3.860 a bushel; July oats was lost .20 cent at $3.08 a bushel while July soybeans lost 10.20 cents to $10.15 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .08 cent higher at $1.1495 a pound; August feeder cattle was up .70 cent at $1.4795 pound; July lean hogs gained .33 cent to $.9248 a pound.