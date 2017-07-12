On Our Radar

Figures on government spending and debt

WASHINGTON –  Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit July 11 $19,808,747
Statutory debt limit $19,808,772
Total public debt outstanding July 11 $19,844,546
Operating balance July 11 $174,469
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru May $197,850
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $176,341
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru May -$432,853
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$405,413
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru May $2,169,160
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $2,139,254
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru May $2,602,013
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $2,544,667
Gold assets in May $11,041