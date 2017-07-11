Banks lead US stocks broadly lower in morning trading

The major U.S. stock indexes veered lower in morning trading Tuesday, led by declines in banks. Energy stocks bucked the downward trend as oil prices rebounded. The sluggish start on Wall Street came as investors looked ahead to the start of the second-quarter company earnings season and Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's testimony to Congress.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,415 as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 92 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,310. The Nasdaq composite gave up 15 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,160. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 5 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,403.

THE QUOTE: "We're in a sort of wait-and-see pattern right now ahead of Yellen's testimony in front of Congress," said Nadia Lovell, U.S. equity strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "Also, people are waiting to get more clarity with earnings kicking off in earnest with the banks on Thursday and Friday."

YELLEN FACTOR: Traders are looking ahead to potential news out of the Federal Reserve when Yellen addresses Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Investors will look for clues as to how aggressively the Fed will continue to raise rates and start to unwind its big bond-buying program. The latest U.S. economic reports, particularly for jobs, have been upbeat.

EARNINGS ON DECK: Investors were making modest moves ahead of the next corporate earnings reporting season, which ramps up this week. PepsiCo served up its results early Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the big companies due to report their latest quarterly results this week.

ENERGY BOOST: Energy sector companies led the gainers. Devon Energy rose 81 cents, or 2.7 percent, to $30.54. Range Resources rose 38 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $22.13.

REFRESHING RESULTS: PepsiCo reported better-than-expected quarterly results as higher prices for drinks and snacks boosted both profit and revenue for the beverage and packaged foods company. PepsiCo's sales volumes in North America were soft, however. That appeared to weigh on the company's shares, which slid $1.25, or 1.1 percent, to $113.02.

EXECUTIVE SHUFFLE: Citrix Systems fell 1.8 percent after the business software company announced that CEO Kirill Tatarinov has been replaced by David Henshall, the company's chief financial officer. The stock gave up $1.43 to $78.50.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.38 percent.

OIL: The price of oil rebounded after dipping earlier in the day. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 43 cents, or 1 percent, to $44.83 a barrel in New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 37 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $47.25 a barrel in London.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 0.3 percent, while France's CAC40 was down 0.2 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 was 0.4 percent lower. Earlier in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6 percent on expectations the yen will weaken further against the dollar as the central bank strives to keep long-term bond yields low. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.5 percent, while the Kospi in South Korea climbed 0.6 percent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 114.36 from 114.05 yen late Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.1422 from $1.1403.