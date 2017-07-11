Higher prices lift PepsiCo's 2Q results

Higher prices for drinks and snacks boosted both profit and revenue for PepsiCo Inc. during its second-quarter.

Continue Reading Below

Profits rose 5 percent to $2.11 billion, or $1.46 per share, for the maker of Pepsi, Frito-Lay snacks and Quaker Foods. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.50 per share, topping per share projections on Wall Street by 11 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $15.71 billion, also edging out analyst expectations.

The North America Beverages unit reported a 2 percent jump in revenue, while its Frito-Lay North America division reported a 3 percent gain.

PepsiCo expects per share earnings of $5.13 for the year, a penny shy of Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet.

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. rose slightly before the opening bell.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEP

_____

Keywords: PepsiCo, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings