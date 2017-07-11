Grain higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for July was up 5 cents at 5.3550 a bushel; July corn rose .50 cent at 3.9225 bushel; July oats was gained 2.25 cents at $3.0825 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 5 cents at $10.2525 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up 1.05 cents at $1.1487 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.58 cents at $1.4725 a pound; while July lean hogs was gained .68 cent at $.9215 a pound.