AL Wins MLB All-Star Game, 2-1 In 10 Innings

The American League beat the National League, 2-1 in 10 innings, in a lackluster MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Miami. Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners smacked the game-winning home run in the top of the 10th off Chicago Cubs reliever Wade Davis. Cano was also named the game's MVP. The game, which lingered three hours and 15 minutes, featured more strikeouts (23) than hits (17) between the two teams. The AL has won five All-Star Games in a row, and 17 of the past 21. For the first time since 2003, the winning league will not get home-field advantage in the World Series. That rule was changed prior to this season, and the home-field advantage will go to the team with the best regular-season record.
