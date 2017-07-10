White House Says It Wants Tax Plan By August Recess

The Trump administration is aiming to come to an agreement on a draft tax plan with the House and Senate before the August recess, with the goal of beginning legislative action after the break, a top official said Monday. White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short told reporters the administration is continuing to have discussions with lawmakers and would "hopefully" have a plan "locked in place" before the recess. Both President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are seeking tax cuts for businesses and individuals. Short did not provide a desired timetable for a final vote.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.