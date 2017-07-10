Get Started: Time to prep for expected bad hurricane season

A forecast for an active hurricane season is reason for small business owners to think about how well they're prepared — not just for a major storm, but for any weather that's bad enough to hurt their companies.

Continue Reading Below

Forecasters at Colorado State University have warned that the current Atlantic hurricane season could be even more active than predicted during the spring, with a projection now of 15 storms strong enough to be given names. Eight are expected to be hurricanes.

Preparation for hurricanes or other disasters includes having adequate insurance coverage; keeping company information secure; protecting offices, factories and warehouses from wind, rain and flooding and ensuring that employees are safe.

Being prepared also means a contingency plan for running a business if its premises are destroyed or inaccessible.