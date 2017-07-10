Berkshire's Warren Buffett Donates $3.17 Billion In Shares

Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett converted a block of his class A shares into class B shares and donated them to various foundations, the firm said late Monday. Buffett converted 12,500 class A shares into about 18.8 million class B shares, with a current value of $3.17 billion, and donated them to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation. Including the current donation, Buffett has provided more than $27.5 billion in shares since 2006 to these foundations, according to Berkshire Hathaway. After hours, class B shares declined 0.2% to $170, while class A shares were unchanged at $255,400.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.