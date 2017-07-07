Grain mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for July fell 3.75 cents at 5.1525 a bushel; July corn rose 2 cents at 3.8225 bushel; July oats was up 9.75 cents at $2.8250 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 15.25 cents at $9.96 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .18 cents at $1.1477 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .40 cent at $1.4502 a pound; while July lean hogs was up .25 cent at $.9172 a pound.