Liquidation sale set for Trump's former Taj Mahal casino

The crystal chandeliers from Austria that President Donald Trump bought for an Atlantic City casino he proclaimed "the eighth wonder of the world" are among the items up for sale at a liquidation sale.

Fans of the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort can take home a piece of the former casino Thursday before it's gutted to make way for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Furniture, poker tables, grand pianos, art and even its famous chandeliers will be among the merchandise up for grabs at a liquidation sale that starts at 10 a.m.

National Content Liquidators says the sale will continue until everything's gone.

Hard Rock bought the shuttered casino in March for $50 million from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

A summer 2018 opening is planned.