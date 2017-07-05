Workers slow to return to work after UPS shooting

A union official says only five of the 40 San Francisco UPS workers have returned to work after witnessing the fatal shootings of three colleagues last month.

Police say 38-year-old Jimmy Lam shot and killed three drivers and wounded two others before killing himself in front of police on June 14. Lam opened fire at a morning meeting of UPS drivers before they went on their deliveries.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Teamsters Local 2785 Secretary-Treasurer Joe Cilia says the small number of people who have returned to work stems from fear of the unknown.

The San Francisco district attorney's office has a specially trained team to respond to mass-casualty events and provide services to help survivors. The team went to the scene to offer immediate support.

