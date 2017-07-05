Grain mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July was up 2.50 cents at 5.3925 a bushel; July corn rose 3.75 cents at 3.8175 bushel; July oats was off 4.75 cents at $2.7975 a bushel; while July soybeans was advanced 11.50 cents at $9.7625 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 2.20 cents at $1.1355 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 3.88 cents at $1.4222 a pound; while July lean hogs was up 1.35 cents at $.9205 a pound.