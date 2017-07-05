Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 1.40 cents lower at $5.3520 a bushel; July corn was up .20 cent at $3.7820 a bushel; Sept. oats was up 7.20 cents at $3.01 a bushel while July soybeans gained 7.20 cents to $9.72 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .18 cent lower at $1.1558 a pound; August feeder cattle was down .50 cent at $1.4560 pound; July lean hogs gained .83 cent to $.9153 a pound.