Box Office Top 20: Fireworks for 'Baby Driver,' 'Big Sick'

"Despicable Me 3" topped the box office over the pre-Fourth of July holiday weekend with $72.4 million in grosses, but there were more fireworks lower down the charts.

Continue Reading Below

In second place Edgar Wright's heist film "Baby Driver," which cost a reported $34 million to make, has taken in $39 million since opening June 28, with $20.6 million of that coming from the weekend.

The buzzy rom-com "The Big Sick" also made waves in its second weekend expansion, earning $1.7 million from 71 locations — a $23,267 per-location average — to take 12th place.

Holdovers rounded out the holiday top five, including "Transformers: The Last Knight" in third place with $16.9 million, "Wonder Woman" in fourth place with $15.7 million, and "Cars 3" in fifth place with $9.7 million.

Taking sixth place was the Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler comedy "The House," which flopped with only $8.7 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Wednesday by comScore. Total grosses reflect revenue through Tuesday:

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

1. "Despicable Me 3," Universal, $72,434,025, 4,529 locations, $15,993 average, $99,020,280, 1 week.

2. "Baby Driver," Sony, $20,553,320, 3,226 locations, $6,371 average, $39,003,927, 1 week.

3. "Transformers: The Last Knight," Paramount, $16,880,555, 4,132 locations, $4,085 average, $109,158,195, 2 weeks.

4. "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros., $15,706,011, 3,404 locations, $4,614 average, $354,602,300, 5 weeks.

5. "Cars 3," Disney, $9,689,279, 3,576 locations, $2,710 average, $125,350,795, 3 weeks.

6. "The House," Warner Bros., $8,724,795, 3,134 locations, $2,784 average, $11,905,080, 1 week.

7. "47 Meters Down," Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $4,517,143, 2,250 locations, $2,008 average, $34,350,297, 3 weeks.

8. "The Beguiled," Focus Features, $3,163,472, 674 locations, $4,694 average, $4,707,995, 2 weeks.

9. "The Mummy," Universal, $3,013,395, 1,760 locations, $1,712 average, $76,143,865, 4 weeks.

10. "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," Disney, $2,525,546, 1,674 locations, $1,509 average, $166,899,822, 6 weeks.

11. "All Eyez On Me," Lionsgate, $1,824,631, 1,258 locations, $1,450 average, $43,358,982, 3 weeks.

12. "The Big Sick," Lionsgate, $1,651,958, 71 locations, $23,267 average, $2,973,888, 2 weeks.

13. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," Disney, $1,539,519, 966 locations, $1,594 average, $384,262,086, 9 weeks.

14. "Rough Night," Sony, $1,275,124, 1,657 locations, $770 average, $20,887,146, 3 weeks.

15. "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," 20th Century Fox, $1,114,612, 1,452 locations, $768 average, $69,798,274, 5 weeks.

16. "Beatriz at Dinner," Roadside Attractions, $1,057,021, 683 locations, $1,548 average, $5,217,900, 4 weeks.

17. "The Hero," The Orchard, $839,239, 401 locations, $2,093 average, $1,945,894, 4 weeks.

18. "Megan Leavey," Bleecker Street, $484,110, 433 locations, $1,118 average, $12,096,394, 4 weeks.

19. "The Book of Henry," Focus Features, $270,145, 363 locations, $744 average, $4,027,872, 3 weeks.

20. "Paris Can Wait," Sony Pictures Classics, $263,580, 214 locations, $1,232 average, $4,704,374, 8 weeks.

---

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.