Why Whole Foods Market Inc. Stock Popped 20.3% in June

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ: WFM) climbed 20.3% in the month of June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the organic grocer agreed to be acquired by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) for $42 per share.

So what

It was admittedly hard to miss this stunning news last month, especially as Whole Foods and Amazon already ranked No. 28 and No. 2, respectively, on Fortune's 2017 list of the World's Most Admired Companies. And Amazon's offer represented a healthy 27% premium to Whole Foods' closing price the day before the agreement was announced.

Now what

Interestingly, however, Whole Foods' stock price promptly climbed to nearly $44 per share in the wake of the announcement, as investors weighed the possibility of rival bidders stepping in with superior bids.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

While that's certainly still an option, the chances of an Amazon/Whole Foods combination falling through become slimmer with each passing day -- something with which the market agrees, considering Whole Foods has fallen back to almost exactly $42 per share. At this point, investors' questions seem more geared toward what, exactly, Amazon plans to do with Whole Foods, as well as how both companies can benefit each another if the purchase closes as planned in the second half of this year.

In the meantime, note this is an all-cash offer. So, unless you'd like to wait and see whether another bidder materializes in the coming weeks, I think Whole Foods investors would be wise to take their profits and put them to work elsewhere.

10 stocks we like better than Whole Foods Market

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Whole Foods Market wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2017



John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Steve Symington owns shares of Whole Foods Market. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Whole Foods Market. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.