Why Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Stock Jumped 28.7% in June

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) climbed 28.7% in the month of June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the managed mobility solutions specialist received an $18-per-share cash acquisition offer from Siris Capital Group.

So what

Synchronoss shares popped nearly 35% on June 23, 2017, when it disclosed the offer. And that move followed a 13% jump the previous day after Synchronoss provided a financial presentation to its lenders to assuage concerns over recently lost business from AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

Both significant pops more than offset a big plunge earlier last month after the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings revealed its financial statements for both 2015 and 2016 will need to be restated. But that wasn't entirely surprising in the wake of Synchronoss' decision to delay its official first-quarter earnings report in May, which followed the surprising departures of both its CFO and CEO and a warning of weaker-than-expected first-quarter results in late April.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

As it stands, Synchronoss hasn't provided an update on whether it will accept Siris Capital's offer, so investors can only assume its board is continuing to "carefully review" the deal as promised to ensure it's in the best interests of everyone involved. That may not be the case with Synchronoss stock still down more than 57% so far in 2017 as of this writing. But rest assured I'll be watching closely to see how this story unfolds.

10 stocks we like better than Synchronoss Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Synchronoss Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2017



Steve Symington has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Synchronoss Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.